Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Savills Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

