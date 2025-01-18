ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

ThredUp stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 195,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $441,461.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,160.56. This represents a 43.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 45,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,897.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,142. The trade was a 58.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 214,797 shares of company stock valued at $264,905 and sold 922,112 shares valued at $1,840,991. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ThredUp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 674,852 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ThredUp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 209,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.