REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.