Semrush’s (SEMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Semrush stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 1.62. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $37,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,430.40. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,099,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,837,728.50. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,711 shares of company stock worth $3,332,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Semrush by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 28.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

