Morgan Stanley Upgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

CBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

