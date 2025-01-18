Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, December 27th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get ON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. ON has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $27,975,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of ON by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ON by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.