The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 million, a P/E ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 89,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

