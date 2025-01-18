EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EQT by 36.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 55.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.