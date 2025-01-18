Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Shares Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 64,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Evercel Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
Evercel Company Profile
Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evercel
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.