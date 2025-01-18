Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

