Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Canada FY2026 Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.12. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

