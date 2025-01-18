BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Up 20.2% – Should You Buy?

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) rose 20.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
BioForce Nanosciences Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of -1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels.
See Also
