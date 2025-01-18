CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
CFN Enterprises Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.65.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.
