Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. 421,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average session volume of 29,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
About Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.
