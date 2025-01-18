ON’s (ONON) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ON stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. ON has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at about $27,975,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 100.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 642,894 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 471,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ON by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 459,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

