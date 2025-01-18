Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.32.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

