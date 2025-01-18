Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 64,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Evercel Stock Up 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution.

