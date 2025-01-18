UiPath’s (PATH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $69,180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $19,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $13,280,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

