Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

