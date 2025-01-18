AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

