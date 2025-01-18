AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,296,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after buying an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,319 shares of company stock worth $6,794,748. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.