SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $168.48 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $178.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

