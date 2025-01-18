AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.