AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,484 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

