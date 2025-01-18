AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $125,000 in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,536,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,989,000 after acquiring an additional 370,001 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

