AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,848,000 after buying an additional 56,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.
Insider Activity
In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,929 shares of company stock worth $15,645,074 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
