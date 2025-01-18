AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 242 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

