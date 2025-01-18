The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 309.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toro by 682.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 420,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 11,970.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $29,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $25,166,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toro by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 600,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after acquiring an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of TTC opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

