AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,298 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,793,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $634,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

