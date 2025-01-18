AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 201 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Reddit were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,909.60. This represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $1,583,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $73,735,305.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,023 shares of company stock valued at $34,118,355 in the last 90 days.

Reddit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $175.57 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $187.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Reddit from $99.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reddit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

