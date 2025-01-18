AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $123,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,891,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,436,455,000 after buying an additional 529,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,348,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,187 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,767.8% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,933,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $595,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,343,109 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

