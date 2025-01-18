CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

