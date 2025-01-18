AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $135,000 Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 93.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA BNO opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

