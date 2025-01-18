AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $107,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 30.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.