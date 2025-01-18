Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,385,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 400,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,022,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,585,000 after buying an additional 290,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 387,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 196,591 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.