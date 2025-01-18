AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

