AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $504.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.59 and its 200 day moving average is $391.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.15 and a 12-month high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

