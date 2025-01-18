AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 436,013 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 161,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 139,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

