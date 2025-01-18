AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock valued at $349,909. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $967.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

