Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

PSX stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.