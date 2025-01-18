CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CAVA opened at $118.21 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.98 and a beta of 3.21.

Insider Activity

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $2,133,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,894.61. This trade represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 652,549 shares of company stock valued at $97,242,271. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.