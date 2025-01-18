AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 197 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $118.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

