AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 260 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. The trade was a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

