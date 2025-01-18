3D Systems’ (DDD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

DDD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.61.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,360.70. The trade was a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,346.30. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,029 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,855 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,180 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

