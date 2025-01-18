NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

