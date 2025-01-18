AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

