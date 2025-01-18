iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AOM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

