AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $49.82 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

