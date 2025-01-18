AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $262.74 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $158.94 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47. The firm has a market cap of $322.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

