AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.24% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,740,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGSM stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0608 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

